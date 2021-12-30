Watch: Man arrested after striking officer at LAX

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — A man was taken into police custody Thursday after striking an officer at Los Angeles International Airport during an intense scene that was captured on video.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, the man was prohibited from boarding a Delta flight to New York because he was allegedly intoxicated.

In the video, the man is pushed into a wall and then tackled to the ground by police after striking an officer.

Police instructed the man to stop resisting while asking him if he is OK.

After initially raising his hands, the man begins to scream incoherently and flail his legs.

He was handcuffed by officers and taken out of Terminal 2 by wheelchair into custody.

Since the pandemic, chaotic incidents on flights and airports across the country have been more common.

Most of the incidents have involved passengers refusing to follow the federal requirement for passengers to wear face masks while on planes, but nearly 300 have involved intoxicated passengers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.