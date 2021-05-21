WATCH: Man steals excavator, tries to hit officers with the bucket

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man is under arrest after California police say he stole an excavator from a construction job site and attempted to strike officers with the attached bucket.

Madera police claim 33-year-old Hugo Berrera was driving the excavator westbound on Avenue 14 when officers arrived.

NewsNation affiliate KSEE/KGPE reports Berrera refused to leave the vehicle and attempted to fend off officers with the excavator bucket.

Officers were eventually able to get the cabin open and Barrera surrounded. He was later booked into Madera County Jail.

Madera County is north of Fresno and includes parts of Sierra National Forest and Yosemite National Park.