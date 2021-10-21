LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office say a Marine Corps veteran disarmed a robbery suspect at a gas station in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The incident took place at a Chevron gas station around 4:30 a.m. in Yuma, AZ, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him,” read a portion of the statement released by YCSO.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

The other two suspects, according to officials with YCSO, fled the area, and the customer was able to detain the suspect until police arrived.

“When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, ‘The Marine Corp taught me not to [mess] around,’” according to the statement.