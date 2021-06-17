Watch: Officer makes daring rescue, saves unresponsive man, dog from burning car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A brave and quick-thinking police officer saved an unresponsive man and dog from a burning car in Oakland Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., Piedmont police heard a call for a car crash at Park Boulevard and Estates Drive in Oakland.

The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside the car.

Officer Germano responded to the scene and located the unresponsive driver and his dog inside the car.

Photo: Piedmont Police Department

The officer tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful. That’s when he ran towards the fire to pull the man and his dog from the burning car.

The scene was turned over to the Oakland Police Department for further investigation.

Officials say alcohol impairment may be a suspected factor in the collision.

No other vehicles were involved.