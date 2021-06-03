Watch: Passenger sets woman’s hair set on fire on San Francisco bus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police released new footage of a passenger setting a woman’s hair on fire on a bus last month.

The incident occurred May 2 when officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on board a Muni bus.

Upon arrival, the bus driver told them a female passenger’s hair had been set on fire by a Black male in his teens, last seen wearing a red long sleeve top with colored log on the front, matching red pants and a black backpack.

The suspect and two acquaintances fled the vehicle.

Other passengers helped the victim who left the scene before police arrived. She was described as a woman of Filipino or Latin descent, between 50 and 60 years old with dark hair and glasses.

SFPD investigators determined both the victim and suspect boarded the bus at McAllister and Laguna streets.

Investigators are now asking the victim to come forward and provide a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.