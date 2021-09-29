Watch: Video shows police chase reaching speeds of up to 90 mph

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico police say video shows a stolen truck with meth and a felon with a gun all crashing through a family’s wall.

A New Mexico State Police officer was on patrol in Albuquerque late last month at a motel looking for stolen cars. During his search, a man driving a white pickup took off and the officer followed him to a nearby gas station.

The pickup truck has no license plate and as soon as the lights and sirens are turned on, it takes off. The video shows the truck blow through at least five red lights as it speeds to the North Valley, hitting 90 mph on surface streets. The truck eventually turns into a neighborhood.

The video shows the driver running out of options and stopping the truck outside a home before he takes off again. Video shows him hitting some railroad ties and romping over some bushes but losing control and crashing through a family’s back wall, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It took the driver ten minutes to get out of the truck for officers to arrest him. Officers say they then found two bags of meth in his pockets, a stolen gun in the truck, and the truck wasn’t his, either.

Police told NewsNation affiliate KRQE the driver has a long criminal history for drugs and at least half a dozen arrests for car theft. He’s still behind bars and set to be arraigned Friday — on his 49th birthday.