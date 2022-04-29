(NewsNation)— All over southern California, a browning of everything green is underway because of a drought affecting much of the area.

Local officials are calling for drastic cutbacks in water use — and if they don’t work, there could be an outright ban on outdoor watering.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says they’ve never seen conditions like this before.

So now, 6 million people are being urged to cut down their water usage by 35%. As of June 1, watering lawns will be limited to once a week.

“I’m fine not watering my lawn, I don’t love our grass anyway. I’ve been looking into drought-resistant landscaping anyway,” one person NewsNation talked to said. “Once a week is fine.”

For millions in the southwest, conservation has been a way of life for years.

Many homeowners switched to artificial green long ago, while farmers were forced to adapt.

Despite the challenge, California continues to provide over one-third of the country’s vegetable supply and more than two-thirds of all fruits and nuts.

A sign of even bigger trouble is Lake Mead, where the water level is now so low, one of the reservoir’s original intake valves is exposed, cutting off some supply to southern Nevada.

It has also forced the closure of a popular access gate for boaters.