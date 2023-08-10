‘We saw burned bodies’: Hawaiian fires rage in Lahaina

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean. (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)

(NewsNation) — Eyewitnesses are describing an apocalyptic scene in the Hawaiian city of Lahaina, a once-idyllic community now engulfed by flames that forced some residents to escape by diving into the ocean.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Thursday that 53 people have been killed in the devastating Maui wildfires, and the death toll will likely continue to rise. A total of 1,700 structures were incinerated by the flames, authorities said.

“If it wasn’t for my son, who woke us up at the right moment, we all would have burned along with my home and town,” said Sophie Mata’afa, who has lived in Lahaina for more than 30 years.

Strong winds from Hurricane Dora — more than 500 miles south of Hawaii — helped fuel the Lahaina blaze, decimating homes and businesses.

“As we were driving away, and I saw the clouds of black smoke in my rearview mirror, I knew everything we owned was completely gone … We saw burned bodies on the street, in cars,” Mata’afa added.

Residents recounted a living nightmare in the city known for its surfing, whale watching and Aloha spirit.

“People were running into the water off of Front Street to get away from the fire,” said lifelong Lahaina resident Bryce Baraoidan. “But boats were exploding and all the oil on the water caught on fire … [it] burned them.”

The Coast Guard said it dispatched responders to the waterfront in Lahaina’s Harbor to rescue more than 50 people still in the water.

Lahaina was once the epicenter of the Kingdom of Hawaii from 1820 to 1845 and home to its last tribal ruler, King Kamehameha III.

One of the most cherished landmarks on Maui, a 150-year-old banyan tree, is now charred.

“It’s said that if the roots are healthy, it will likely grow back,” a county official said. “But it looks burned.”

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he had approved a disaster declaration in Hawaii, freeing up federal aid to assist in the recovery efforts for those affected in Maui County.

While it is too soon to know the full scope of damage, Hawaii’s Democractic Gov. Josh Green described the situation as if a “bomb went off.” The governor estimated “billions of dollars of property that was destroyed,” adding that it looked like “80% of Lahaina is gone.”