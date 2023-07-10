Weekend flight from Las Vegas crashes in California, leaves 6 dead

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Six people died when a jet originating from Harry Reid International Airport crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California early Saturday morning.

The flight, which had departed from Las Vegas, went down in a field and burst into flames, marking the second deadly crash at the California airstrip in one week, authorities said.

NTSB Aviation Accident Investigator Eliott Simpson said that a 1979 Cessna C550 business jet left Las Vegas around 3:15 a.m. Saturday and was headed to the French Valley Airport, which is about a 45-minute flight.

However, shortly before landing a marine layer began to “envelope the area” with low ceilings and low visibility. The pilot reported to air traffic control that he was going to perform a missed approach, which generally happens when a pilot cannot see the runway, Simpson said.

Air traffic control then gave the pilot clearance to perform the missed approach and then cleared the airplane to return for landing. However, the airplane crashed about 500 feet short of the intended landing runway, Simpson said.

According to the FAA, the jet crashed north of the airport around 4:15 a.m.

Simpson said it was a non-scheduled flight.

“Deputies located an aircraft fully engulfed,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. “Six occupants from the plane were located and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The crash caused a small brush fire that crews were able to extinguish in one hour, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Saturday morning’s crash comes just four days after one man was killed when his plane crashed after taking off from French Valley Airport.

The FAA and the NTSB are handling the investigation.