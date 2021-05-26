What we know about the 8 victims killed in the San Jose VTA mass shooting

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — At least eight people are dead after a mass shooting at a light rail facility in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

Victims ranged in age from 29 to 63. The city did not officially announce if all were VTA employees.

The family of one victim, Taptejdeep Singh, told reporters their loved one saved at least one person before he died.

The victims’ names and ages are below:

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

Adrian Balleza, 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Kepler Lane, 63