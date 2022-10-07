(NewsNation) — It’s Fat Bear Week at Alaska’s Katmai National Park, which means it’s time for the world to vote on the ultimate question: Who is the fattest bear of them all?

Fat Bear Week began in 2014 when former park ranger Mike Fitz brainstormed an idea to spread the word about what bears have to do to survive the winter, which is the stunning task of gorging themselves on a year’s worth of food in just six months.

The idea came easily; let people vote on which bear was the most successful in fattening up for the winter.

“This whole event is to showcase the work the bears put in to get fat, consider the different ways that they do that, the different challenges they experience as they’re working toward winter hibernation and celebrate the ecosystem that supports them,” Fitz said.

