William and Kate, the Queen congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

(NewsNation Now) — After a year of challenges — including the death of Prince Philip and accusations of racism levied in a bombshell primetime television interview — the British royal family is embracing the joyful news of the birth of Harry and Meghan’s second child, sharing congratulations on social media.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said Sunday the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with Harry in attendance. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. The couple’s first child, Archie, was born in 2019.

Sharing congratulations on social media, Prince William and Duchess Kate posted on their official Instagram page:

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

The baby’s first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen’s nickname. Her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tweeted their congratulations:

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time.”

The official Instagram account for Queen Elizabeth and the royal family read:

“Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also shared congratulations on social media. Princess Eugenie and her husband welcomed a baby boy Feb. 9. Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby in the fall.

Harry and American actor Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later. In early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement they were leaving royal duties and moving to North America. In March, the couple’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey leveled allegations of racism, lack of mental and emotional support, and insufficient protection from the media against the institution of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were “concerning.” The royal family said the issue would be addressed privately.

Winfrey and Harry on mental illness have recently collaborated on the Apple TV+ mental health series “The Me You Can’t See.”