Woman reunites with child she rescued from Colorado pond

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Dusti Talavera sprang into action when she saw three young children fall into an icy pond in Colorado.

The 23-year-old woman was reunited with the children she helped rescue on NewsNation’s “Banfield” show Tuesday.

Talavera said she didn’t have much chance to think when she saw the children fall into the water.

“I just looked out, saw them fall and told my husband, ‘Let’s go. They fell in the water.’ And that was it, we just ran outside. There wasn’t much going in on my mind except, ‘I’ve got to save these kids.”

After pulling the first two children out, Talavera fell into the water while trying to rescue the third. Her husband, who doesn’t swim, quickly grabbed a dog leash to help her and the remaining child out of the water. She said another young man got on top of the ice and helped throw the leash.

“I grabbed that rope and he pulled me out. I turned around, grabbed the little girl and pulled her out,” she said.

The 6-year-old girl had no pulse when she was pulled out.

Deputy Blaine Moulton said a man flagged him down as he was arriving on the scene. Moulton said she appeared lifeless.

“I checked for a pulse. She didn’t have a pulse and she was extremely cold to the touch. Shortly after I got there, Deputy Rodriguez showed up and immediately started chest compressions,” he said.

Police bodycam video showed the moment CPR worked and the girl’s chest began to rise again.

Deputy Justin Dillard said they never like to get these types of calls, but he was grateful for this outcome.

“All three of us have daughters. To see a 6-year-old girl on the ground that way, it’s hard not to imagine your own daughter,” he said. “I’m just very grateful it turned out that way.”

Walter William, whose daughter Dusti and the officers helped rescue, said he couldn’t believe how many people came forward to help.

“Everyone played their part in saving my daughter’s life,” he said. “I’m just thankful for everyone involved.”

The girl was taken to a local children’s hospital breathing and with a pulse. She was listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Zakiyah Williams joined ”Banfield” on Tuesday night to let everyone know she’s feeling better and also to thank everyone who helped rescue her.