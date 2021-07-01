Zion National Park reopens; more flooding remains ‘probable’

HILDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park reopened with modified operations Wednesday after a flash flood swept through portions of southern Utah.

Park officials are urging visitors to exercise caution and to expect delays as clean up efforts continue and damage is assessed following Tuesday’s flood.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the chances of continued flooding is “probable” for the park, as well as, Capitol Reef National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Park officials closed Zion’s canyons and The Narrows, the tightest section of the canyon, on Tuesday after a flash flood warning was issued for much of southern Utah.

The park’s south and east entrances, visitor center, park store and shuttle operations in Zion Canyon have reopened. Watchman Trail is closed due to trail damage.

Hildale Mayor Donia Jessop said a large flood came through the southern Utah town Tuesday and a few basements were flooded but added that mitigation efforts had been successful.

Another flash flood in Hildale washed away several cars in 2015, killing at least a dozen people. The same storm killed seven hikers who drowned in a narrow canyon in Zion National Park and a man from nearby Hurricane, Utah.

