What does non-binary mean? A look at stars who have ditched gender labels

(NewsNation Now) — Demi Lovato announced Wednesday they were non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them, but what does it mean to be nonbinary?

Non-binary refers to a person who does not identify only as a man or woman, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“Non-binary people may identify as being both a man and a woman, somewhere in between, or as falling completely outside these categories,” the organization says.

The term Nonbinary can also be an umbrella phrase for identities such as agender, bigender, genderqueer, or genderfluid. Someone who identifies as nonbinary may also be transgender or identifies differently than the sex they were assigned at birth.

Those who identify as non-binary often use the they/them pronoun instead of she/her or he/him.

Demi Lovato is not the only entertainer to ditch gender labels. Here’s a list of celebrities who also identify as non-binary.

Sam Smith

DALLAS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE.) Sam Smith performs onstage during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 at Dickies Arena on December 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In 2019, Singer Sam Smith came out as non-binary.

“After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out,” they wrote via Twitter.

Lovato shared similar sentiments in their coming-out video. Lovato said being non-binary best represents their fluidity.

“I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering,” they said.

Janelle Monáe

INDIO, CA – APRIL 12: Janelle Monáe performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Last year, the artist retweeted a tweet celebrating being a non-binary person, which read, “There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary.” The singer quoted the tweet with a #IAmNonbinary hashtag.

Elliot Page

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 03: Elliott Page attends “Tales Of The City” New York Premiere at The Metrograph on June 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The actor came out as a trans male this year via Instagram. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive,” He wrote.

He also was the first trans man featured on a Time magazine cover.

Amandla Stenberg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Amandla Stenberg attends the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Hate U Give” star is non-binary. “Something we are struggling with is understanding the intersection of feminism and gender identity. we’re both people who don’t feel like ‘women’ all the time – but we claim feminism as our movement. Basically, we’re trying to understand the duality of being a non-binary person and a feminist,” they wrote via Tumblr when announcing her workshop on feminism.

Sara Ramirez

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 21: Presentor, actor Sara Ramirez attends VH1 Trailblazer Honors 2018 at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VH1 Trailblazer Honors)

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star said they were non-binary in an Instagram post. They wrote, “New profile pic. In me is the capacity to be Girlish boy, Boyish girl, Boyish boy, Girlish girl, All, Neither #nonbinary.”

Miley Cyrus

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

In 2015, Miley Cyrus revealed that she is genderfluid. “I don’t relate to being boy or girl, and I don’t have to have my partner relate to boy or girl,” Cyrus said.

Tommy Dorfman

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tommy Dorfman attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dorfman said in 2017 they identify as non-binary. “Physically, biologically I am male, and I’ve never wanted to change that. Yet inside, I am considerably more female,” they said.

Indya Moore

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 06: Indya Moore attends the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event at Duggal Greenhouse on February 06, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The “Pose” star is transgender and non-binary. “I’m non-binary but I don’t really talk about it that much. I don’t feel like people really are there yet for understanding it, which I don’t mind, but I also acknowledge the way people see me as a woman,” they said.