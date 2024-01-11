What is behind the Stanley cup trend?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s the newest craze taking over, the rise of the Stanley tumbler.

Elizabeth Jeser said her daughter owns 10 Stanley cups, which are large tumblers known for keeping water cold.

It has become a recent popular product trending all over social media.

“She made a TikTok video and they’re just having the best time with their Stanley’s like there’s certain patterns and there’s certain colors,” Jeser told 8 News Now.

“I was completely surprised it was a trend and I saw something where there was a video of a man who robbed a place, broke into it to steal a box of them and I didn’t know it was that big of a deal that people were excited about them,” she added.

Depending on what kind of Stanley cup you get, average retail costs up to $45 to $60 and can cost upward of $80 or more for limited edition cups which includes the latest collaboration with Starbucks.

Shoppers have been reported to camp out in front of stores waiting to be the first in line for the newest releases.

Kim Grana has a Stanley cup, as she loves the company’s message behind the product. She says there is a boom in the reseller value as the product isn’t widely sold.

“Everyone’s looking for a quick buck and it’s supply and demand. Stanley’s not available in every community. Rural communities will have less access than big metropolitan areas,” Grana said.

While Pixie said she won’t be buying a Stanley anytime soon, it’s a good example of how powerful the internet can be.

“I did also see I think it was a car accident like a car blew up or something and a Stanley Cup survived and she posted that on social media and Stanley gifted her a new car and that also helped it blow up too like I said you get in front of the right audience and it’ll definitely blow up even more,” Pixie said.