What to watch instead of the Super Bowl

Football isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. But there’s plenty else to watch on Sunday.(iStock/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Are you footballed out? While everyone else may but tuning in for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, there’s still plenty else to watch while the Bengals and the Rams battle it out.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Peacock and Disney+ this weekend.

Netflix

“Inventing Anna” (limited series)

Created by “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” mastermind Shonda Rhimes, “Inventing Anna” follows a journalist (“Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky) tracking down Anna Delvey, who pretended to be a German heiress — and fooled a lot of people. All nine episodes of the campy based-on-a-true-story series are now available.

This image released by Netflix shows Julia Garner in a scene from “Inventing Anna.” (Aaron Epstein/Netflix via AP)

“Bigbug” (movie)

The sci-fi film directed by the French auteur behind “Amélie” follows an artificial intelligence takeover in the future. But can the main character’s androids save her?

“Tall Girl 2” (movie)

The sequel to Netflix’s original 2019 rom-com follows the 6’1″ titular character — get it? She’s tall! — as she navigates love and a new role in a school play. Suitable for children and families.

“Love is Blind” (series)

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the second season of Netflix’s original dating show, where contestants get engaged before meeting in-person and hope for the best. Several episodes of the new season are currently available.

Older movies/TV shows just added: “New Year’s Eve” (2011), “Anaconda” (1997), “The Other Boleyn Girl” (2008) and “The Dark Knight” (2008).

Hulu

“No Exit” (film)

Strangers are stuck at a bus stop in a blizzard — one of them is a kidnapper. Based on a 2017 novel by Taylor Adams and directed by Damien Power of “Killing Ground.”

“Pam and Tommy” (limited series)

British actress Lily James transformed into 90s bombshell Pamela Anderson for this biographical drama centering on the theft and release of Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee’s (Sebastian Stan) unauthorized sex tape. Four episodes have aired so far. Despite Anderson declining to be involved, creators say they attempted to portray her compassionately.

“Nightmare Alley” (film)

The recently released thriller, directed by Guillermo del Toro, stars Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper, in addition to a stacked roster of others. The 1930s-set noir film is nominated for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Catch up now before the big show!

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Cate Blanchett, left, and Bradley Cooper in a scene from “Nightmare Alley.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Older movies/TV shows just added: “Charlie’s Angels” (2000), “First Daughter” (2004), “Lake Placid” (1999) and “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968).

HBO Max

“KIMI” (film)

Acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh directs “Pretty Little Lies” star Zoë Kravitz in this 89-minute tech thriller set amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Kravitz, who will appear as the latest Catwoman in next month’s “The Batman,” plays an agoraphobe who must face her fears to bring down corruption.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Zoë Kravitz in a scene from “KIMI,” available for streaming on HBO Max on Feb. 10. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

“The Girl Before” (limited series)

This four-part thriller series from the U.K., based on the 2016 novel of the same name, follows lead character Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw of Disney+’s “Loki”) as she moves into a new house where things are not what they seem.

“Just Call Out My Name” (concert film)

Legendary singer-songwriters Carole King and James Taylor discuss their collaborations and friendship over the past 50 years. Featuring live concert footage of some of the duo’s greatest hits.

“Nightmare Alley” is also available on HBO Max.

Older movies/TV shows just added: “Chinatown” (1974), “Rabbit Hole” (2010), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2007) and “West Side Story” (1961).

Peacock

“Marry Me” (film)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, rom-com queen Jennifer Lopez returns to the genre with “Marry Me” — now in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock. The film, also starring Owen Wilson and Columbian singer Maluma, isn’t faring well with all critics — but that may be part of the fun.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jennifer Lopez, right, and Owen Wilson in a scene from “Marry Me.” (Barry Wetcher/Universal Pictures via AP)

“The Real Housewives of Miami” (series)

Revived exclusively on Peacock after an eight-year hiatus from Bravo, the lush reboot follows several returning favorites and several newbies, including the wife of tennis great Martina Navratilova. The 10th episode is now available.

“Bel-Air” (series)

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the iconic Will Smith sitcom, gets a dramatic revamp in this Smith-produced project. The first three episodes premiere Super Bowl Sunday.

“Beijing 2022: Winter Olympics” (sports events)

Even though most of America will be watching the big football game, the Olympic Games continue in China. Peacock is the only streaming service providing coverage of every event.

Older movies/TV shows just added: “The Breakfast Club” (1985), “This Means War” (2012), “Uncle Buck” (1989) and “Miss Congeniality” (2000).

Amazon Prime

“I Want You Back” (film)

This Amazon original stars comedians Jenny Slate and Charlie Day as two recent dumpees who team up to break up their exes’ new relationships.

“Reacher” (series)

Author Lee Child’s famous Jack Reacher gets a new TV series and a new look with star and sentient pair of biceps Alan Ritchson, who takes on the role played by Tom Cruise in the “Jack Reacher” films. All episodes are currently available and “Reacher” has already been renewed for a second season.

This image released by Amazon shows Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in a scene from the Amazon series “Reacher.” (Amazon Studios via AP)

Older movies/TV shows just added: “(500) Days of Summer” (2009), “Bride Wars” (2009), “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2005).

Disney+

“The Book of Boba Fett” (series)

Disney’s second live-action “Star Wars” TV series comes to a close with its seventh episode. Catch up ahead of “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the next spin-off set to premiere in May.

Older movies/TV shows just added: “Never Been Kissed” (1999) and “Snow Dogs” (2002).

To Rent

Plenty of Oscar-buzz films are also available for rental ahead of the ceremony on March 27, including Best Picture nominees “Dune,” “Belfast,” and “King Richard.”

If none of the above selections jump out at you, go read a book.