What we know about the Highland Park shooting suspect

(NewsNation) — The suspect who authorities believe fired more than 70 rounds at Fourth of July parade-goers in a Chicago suburb had allegedly planned the attack for several weeks, officials said Tuesday.

Officers have arrested 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III in connection to the mass shooting at an Independence Day celebration in Highland Park, Illinois that left six people dead and at least 30 wounded.

Law enforcement took him into custody “without incident” Monday evening, after an hours-long manhunt following the attack.

A preliminary investigation suggests Crimo legally purchased the “high-powered rifle” used in the massacre in the Chicagoland region, according to Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli.

Authorities found an additional rifle in Crimo’s possession when he was arrested. Law enforcement later discovered more firearms at the 21-year-old’s residence. All of the weapons were legally purchased in Crimo’s name, Covelli said.

Although it’s unclear what type of rifle Crimo used in Monday’s attack, Covelli described it as “similar to an AR-15.”

The 21-year-old suspect was an aspiring rapper who went by “Awake the Rapper” online. He had posted dozens of videos and songs on social media, many of which contained ominous, violent imagery.

In one animated video that’s since been taken down by YouTube, Crimo raps about armies “walking in darkness” as a drawing appears of a man pointing a rifle, a body on the ground and another figure with hands up in the distance.

In another video, in which Crimo appears in a classroom wearing a black bicycle helmet. He says: “Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, even myself.”

Another clip, which was posted in March, shows a newspaper headline of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald tacked to a wall behind Crimo.

Police said Crimo was known to law enforcement but not because of anything violent in nature. Covelli said Monday authorities were not aware of the disturbing videos online.

An initial background check by WGN did not reveal a criminal record and found that Crimo had not been in custody in Lake County or Cook County in the last few years.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, who is from Highland Park, had been living in the area on a property with his father Bob Crimo and uncle, Paul Crimo, the suspect’s uncle told FOX-32 Chicago. Paul Crimo said he didn’t know anything about his nephew’s weapon and didn’t watch the disturbing content Robert Crimo had posted online.

Paul Crimo told FOX 32 he had last seen Robert Crimo the evening before the shooting and that there were no warning signs that something was wrong.

The alleged shooter’s uncle said the 21-year-old, who lived in a separate apartment on the family’s property, was unemployed and had not gone to college, describing him as a “YouTube rapper.”

Paul Crimo, who appeared visibly distraught, offered his condolences to all the victims in Monday’s shooting and said he’s heartbroken by it: “I’m very sorry from the bottom of my heart and I’m just so sorry that this happened.”

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s Today she knew Crimo as a young boy when she was his Cub Scout pack leader.

“What happened? How did somebody become this angry, this hateful to then take it out on innocent people who literally were just having a family day out?” Rotering said.

The suspect’s father, Bob Crimo, a longtime deli owner, had previously run for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.

Authorities are expected to announce charges against the 21-year-old suspect on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.