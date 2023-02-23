New report: Bearing triggered alarm before train derailment

FILE – A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a package of reforms to improve safety Tuesday, Feb. 21 — two days after he warned the railroad responsible for the derailment, Norfolk Southern, to fulfill its promises to clean up the mess just outside East Palestine, and help the town recover. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — A report issued Thursday explained an overheated wheel bearing triggered a safety alarm and prompted crew members to apply hand brakes on the Norfolk Southern train moments before it derailed earlier this month in East Palestine, Ohio.

The preliminary report — compiled by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment — found that shortly before the derailment, a wheel bearing on the train’s 23rd car reached 253 degrees Fahrenheit above its normal temperature.

The bearing’s temperature sounded an alarm to stop the train, which the crew did by applying its brakes according to the report.

Once the train stopped, the crew called dispatchers and warned of a possible derailment, citing smoke and fire.

“…The crew applied handbrakes to the two railcars at the head of the train, uncoupled the head-end locomotives, and moved the locomotives about 1 mile from the uncoupled railcars,” the report stated.

Safety officials noticed that the temperature of five derailed tank cars carrying 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride was continuing to rise, suggesting a potentially explosive chemical reaction was taking place.

Responders scheduled a controlled venting to release and burn the vinyl chloride and expanded the evacuation zone.

The tanks cars have since been decontaminated but an investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The NTSB said last week it suspected an overheated bearing was responsible. Thursday’s preliminary report supported that claim, expounding on what its investigation has found thus far.

NTSB will continue to examine the wheelset and bearing, tank car design and derailment damage as well as the accident response and railcar company practices.

