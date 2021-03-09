When is Daylight Saving Time?

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: Duncan Clements of Pendulum of Mayfair antique clock specialists carries out the summertime adjustment of the clocks, regulators and timepieces in the display rooms on April 01, 2019 in London, England. The European Parliament has voted to stop the one-hour clock change which extends the daylight hours of summer, from 2021. From that point, members states will have to choose to remain in either summer time or winter time. During a public consultation on the proposal, 84% of respondents expressed a desire to scrap the biannual clock changes. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Nexstar) — Daylight Saving Time is almost here. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, you will need to set your clocks one hour ahead.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but sunshine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A 2019 poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.