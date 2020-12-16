When is the last day to order on Amazon before Christmas?

SEATTLE (NewsNation Now) — Amazon has announced the cut-off to order products from the retail giant to get before Christmas Day.

Deliveries will happen up until Christmas Eve in some areas, including grocery deliveries, an Amazon spokesperson told NewsNation.

For free delivery before Christmas, the following dates apply:

Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase)

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35)

Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery (reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities)

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, and Amazon Pop Up stores are open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Not all delivery speeds are available for all products in all regions, and order minimums and cutoff times may apply. Amazon

Amazon also said people can still purchase gift cards and gif Prime Memberships on Christmas Day.

It’s expected to be a record-breaking holiday shipping season, as fewer people shop for Christmas in-store and more take to online shopping. That, coupled with vaccine distribution, could change the dates for all of the shipping giants, the companies said.