Where is Brian Laundrie? Timeline of FBI search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

(NEXSTAR) – The search is still on for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Petito had been traveling around the country with Laundrie, 23, documenting the road trip on Instagram and YouTube. Remains fitting her description were found in Wyoming Monday.

So while the search for Petito has ended, Laundrie is now the one who has disappeared. Here’s what we know about where he was last seen, where he might be now.

Sept. 1: Laundrie returns home

Police say Laundrie returns to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida on Sept. 1 with the white van the couple had been traveling in. The van was registered in Petito’s name.

Sept. 11: Petito reported missing

After Petito’s family hadn’t heard from her since August, they report her missing. At this point, Laundrie was not named a person of interest or taken into custody.

Sept. 14: Petito’s family begs Laundrie to help, search warrant executed for the van

Petito’s family releases a statement asking Laundrie to cooperate with the investigation and help find their daughter, saying, “the one person that can help find Gabby refuses to help.”

An attorney for Laundrie’s family releases a statement saying he would be “remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

“It is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family,” reads the statement from his family.

Petito’s van is towed away from Laundrie’s parents’ house to be processed as evidence. Police find an external hard drive inside.

Sept. 15: Laundrie named person of interest

Police name Laundrie a person of interest, but not a suspect, in Petito’s disappearance.

Police say Laundrie “has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators” and hasn’t “provided any helpful details.”

They request a warrant to search the hard drive found in Petito’s van.

Sept. 16: Investigation continues

North Port police hold a press conference asking for the public’s help finding Petito. The police chief says he knows Laundrie’s whereabouts, but is frustrated he isn’t being more helpful.

“Two people went on a trip. One person returned. And that person that returned isn’t providing us any information,” says Chief Todd Garrison.

Sept. 17: Laundrie goes missing

Police and the FBI enter the Laundries’ home and search the property. Brian’s parents say they haven’t seen their son since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Law enforcement announce they’re now searching for two missing people: Petito and Laundrie.

Sept. 18: Search for Laundrie begins

More than 50 North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies search the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida. They start the search there because his family says it’s where he went earlier in the week with just a backpack.

Authorities use drones, scent-sniffing dogs and all-terrain vehicles in the reserve, which has more than 100 miles of trails, as well as campgrounds. Investigators took some of his clothing from his parents’ home Friday night to provide a scent for the search dogs.

Sept. 19: Petito is found, Laundrie still missing

The FBI says remains matching the description of Gabby Petito are found in Wyoming. Meanwhile, the search for Laundrie in Florida continues.

Sept. 20: FBI, police search Laundrie’s home for hours

Law enforcement announces they are no longer searching the Carlton Reserve for Laundrie. Instead, FBI agents and North Port police begin searching the Laundrie home, tape it off and start collecting evidence.

WFLA reporters on scene see FBI agents carry suitcases and documents into the home and photograph a shed on the property.

A few hours later, a tow truck arrives and tows away a Ford Mustang.

The search of the Laundrie home lasts about eight hours.

What comes next?

While officers have stopped searching the wildlife reserve, the search for Laundrie continues. An attorney for the Laundrie family originally planned a press conference for Tuesday afternoon in New York, but later canceled it at the FBI’s request.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.