White House Advent calendar counts down to Christmas with history and photos

WASHINGTON (KTVI) — The White House is decorated for the holidays in a tribute to this year’s theme, “America the Beautiful.” And now, you can learn about the history of past administration’s Christmas celebrations with the White House’s very own virtual Advent calendar.

It starts at the beginning of December and each day leading up to Christmas unveils a new history fact, trivia question or photo.

The contents of the calendar’s first day reveal information about the theme of the White House Christmas decorations. There’s also some fun facts about the decorations on the official White House Christmas Tree.

The 2020 White House Advent Calendar is LIVE! 🎄



Visit https://t.co/7fuvCYC2vP each day for a new fact about Christmas celebrations past and present! https://t.co/5GmuYNrwmu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2020

In honor of the “everyday heroes who keep our communities safe—first responders, frontline medical workers, and others,” handmade ornaments have been assembled in the Red Room, with more than 3,200 strands of lights and over 17,000 bows rounding out the display.

You can find the calendar on the White House’s website.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.