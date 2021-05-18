White House National Climate Advisor explains why push for electric vehicles is important

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said President Joe Biden has “changed the dynamic” around the climate change conversation.

Biden has proposed several aspects of his overall climate plan, including increasing access to electric vehicles, stopping new oil pipelines and incentivizing the creation of green jobs.

“He’s not really talking about a planet problem. We know that the planet is warming. He’s just talking about it in terms of people, and what we need to actually move our country forward. So he’s talking about clean energy as being an opportunity for great good paying union jobs,” said McCarthy.

Biden took a test drive of a Ford-150 Electric Truck Tuesday during which he drove around the lot at speeds up to 80 miles mph. It was a part of his stop at a Dearborn, Michigan Ford plant to promote his $174 billion electric vehicle plan.

“And he was actually driving, much to the chagrin of the Secret Service I hear, he was driving the very first electric F-150 pickup truck. And that is such an iconic brand. It is one of the best-selling cars in the world. And he’s driving it to show that electric vehicles are our future. And they are built right here in the United States, with union labor with United Auto Workers,” explained McCarthy.

Some union workers have expressed concern about possibly losing their jobs as a part of the switch-over to more electric vehicles. McCarthy says the Biden administration has been working with unions to assure workers that the electric vehicles won’t lead to significant job loss.

“And part of the investment opportunity when making is to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations because the unions need to understand that people are going to buy this these technologies, said McCarthy.

She added, “And if you happen to see President Biden’s face when he was driving that F 150 Electric pickup truck,you would know that these things actually perform.”

