White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House on Wednesday pushed back against press reports that Federal Drug Administration commissioner Steven Hahn had been called to the White House to explain delays in approving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, noting that such meetings are routine.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed the issue during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“What I will say about Dr. Hahn is, it is par for the course for the Chief of Staff to meet with him as we’re trying to save American lives with the vaccine in record time,” McEnany said, regarding a meeting between Hahn and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Axios reported took place on Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.