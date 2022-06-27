(NewsNation) — Voters in eight states head to the polls Tuesday.

Five states are holding primaries: Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, and Utah. Plus, two states, South Carolina and Mississippi, will hold runoff elections. Nebraska will have a special election in the state’s first congressional district.

Will recent Supreme Court rulings play a role in the outcome of the elections, or is it too early to know?

The Hill’s Niall Stanage says it may be too late to see a shift in candidate strategy for primary and runoff elections, but there’s no question that topics like abortion and religion may change the political environment.