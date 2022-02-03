Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US

(NewsNation Now) — Millions across the country are in the path of a winter storm that’s bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S. as airlines canceled thousands of flights, officials urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.

As the storm moved across the U.S., the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. It started Tuesday night and continued Wednesday impacting states from the Rockies to the Plains, Midwest and parts of the Northeast.

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow. Central Illinois and northern Indiana appeared likely to receive the most snowfall, with expected totals ranging from 12 to 18 inches by the end of Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Missouri and Michigan are expected to get up to a foot of snow.

Areas south of the heavy snow were expected to see freezing rain, with the heaviest ice predicted along the lower Ohio Valley area from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee. Snowfall totals reached 22 inches in Colorado Springs and up to 10 inches in the Denver area.

“By Thursday it starts to shift to the Northeast. We will see it impact places from Cleveland, Detroit, to Buffalo into Maine. There’s quite a bit of snow expected but also ice. We can see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of freezing ice,” said NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily.

Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled Thursday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed. Airports in St. Louis, Chicago, Kansas City and Detroit canceled more flights than usual. Almost 700 flights were canceled Thursday alone at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and more than 300 were canceled at nearby Dallas Love Field.

This week’s storm came on the heels of a nor’easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.