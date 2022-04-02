NORFOLK, Va. (NewsNation) — One man has been killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Norfolk, Virginia, shopping center.

Investigators tell WAVY, a NewsNation affiliate, the shooting happened at the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk just before 6:30 p.m.

One man has been pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women have been rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone reports that the shooting unfolded as two people were fighting about money. At this time, authorities believe the victim and shooter are related.

The shooting comes weeks after WAVY reports that five people were shot in the area on Granby Street.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here.

*Editor’s Note: Police initially shared that a woman had been fatally shot. Investigators later clarified that the person killed in the shooting at MacArthur Center was a man.*