Woman released by killer Bobby Joe Long shares survival story

(NewsNation Now) — The only woman released by convicted serial killer Bobby Joe Long in the 1980s now works as a middle school resource officer helping children.

Lisa McVey Noland was abducted by Long in Florida on Nov. 3, 1984, when she was 17 years old and on her way home from work. Long sexually assaulted her over a period of 26 hours while she was blindfolded in his home.

She said while was she was in his home she left as many fingerprints as she could in hope that police would eventually discover them. Noland also said that while Long was putting the blindfold on her, she tightened her jaw so that it would be a little looser on her face and allow her to see — even a little.

“When you take your fist and you tie a string around your fist and you tighten your fist as tight as you can. And then, when you release your hand, the string becomes loose,” said Noland.

After she was released she was able to give police information on Long’s home, car and a timeline of when he used an ATM.

Noland was on set while a movie was being made about her experience. The Lifetime film “Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey” was released in 2018. Noland said it wasn’t difficult for her to be on the set.

“Was it hard for me to watch? I’m going to say no. I was actually on set during the filming. Helping basically direct the film. I wanted to get my story out there to educate others,” she said.

Long was arrested on Nov. 16, 1984. He was sentenced to death for two of the 10 murders and was executed by lethal injection on May 23, 2019.