Women unite against ‘The Tinder Swindler’

(NewsNation) — “The Tinder Swindler,” a Netflix documentary that has been streamed in about 15 million homes, is taking on a new twist.

The alleged victims are teaming up against the so-called swindler with the owner of the diamond company that the man identifyied as Simon Leviev is accused of using in his reported scheme.

The hit documentary shows real women with real losses due to a technique called catfishing. The women believed the man was the billionaire son of a diamond mogul and that he loved them.

The women recounted their losses in an interview with Access Hollywood. One woman said she has lost up to $180,000. Another said she had to sell her apartment just to get by.

Chagit Leviev claims to be the real heir to the Leviev family diamond fortune. She saw the heartache and decided the best way to fight back was with diamonds.

Leviev couldn’t believe what was in the show and was sad to hear of the difficult experiences many of the women felt. She helped the women design a gold bracelet featuring circles and the words “stronger together” — the name of the group chat when the women first found each other.

Part of the proceeds from sales of the bracelets will go to the women to help them with their losses.

As for the alleged “Tinder Swindler,” he has not been charged with anything in connection to these women and maintains his innocence.