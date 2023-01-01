Young girl found alone on Bronx street; police seek public’s help

This young girl was found wandering a Bronx street unaccompanied on Dec. 31, 2022, according to police. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX (WPIX) — A young girl was found wandering a street in the Bronx alone on New Year’s Eve, police said early Sunday while asking for help identifying the child.

The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue in Soundview around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. She was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police released a photo of the girl, who was found wearing a pink jacket and brown tights with a unicorn design.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Tips can be submitted to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).