Counterterrorism expert urges police readiness amid threat levels

(NewsNation) — The war between Israel and Hamas is creating a unique security situation for U.S. law enforcement, as the government has warned about attacks targeting both Jews and Muslims.

So, what is the main threat to America?

Aaron Cohen, an Israel Defense Forces special operations veteran who now advises police departments on counterterrorism, is telling police departments they must ensure their special weapons and tactical units are fully funded and prepared to respond as needed.

“What I’m saying to them specifically is you better make sure that there’s no funding that’s stripped away from those SWAT teams. Those special weapons and tactics units may have to respond to multiple locations at the same time, and they have to be able to work very, very quickly in large crowded areas,” Cohen said Wednesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

New York officials took steps to beef up security in the state Tuesday following a new threat assessment by the New York State Intelligence Center that revealed concerns about violence stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.

On Wednesday, security at U.S.-Canada border crossings was increased after a car exploded on the Rainbow Bridge crossing at Niagara Falls. Gov. Kathy Hochul said preliminary investigation determined there was “no indication” it was a terrorist attack, but Americans remain on edge during the holiday travel season.

Cohen is urging police departments nationwide to ensure their tactical teams and front-line responders are adequately trained to respond to a crisis situation.

“You want to ask yourself the tough questions: Are our patrol officers and our school resource officers capable of providing the level of tactical response that may be needed, which could be popping off in multiple locations,” Cohen said.

The heightened threat levels in the United States come as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day cease-fire that will see the release of some 50 hostages, which is expected to begin no sooner than Friday. The deal was reached after weeks of painstaking negotiations mediated by Qatar, a country with close ties to Hamas.

Cohen, who served in the Israeli military as a special operations soldier, doesn’t believe a cease-fire would give Hamas a hand-up in the war.

“I believe that the cease-fire was 100% initiative by Hamas, and the reason why is because they’re starting to feel the noose tighten,” Cohen said. “Israel has got a very high percentage of Gaza in (their) tactical control right now.”