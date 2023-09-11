Account of JFK assassination ‘has to be taken seriously’: Posner

(NewsNation) — Gerald Posner, investigative journalist and author of “Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America,” is urging that the new account of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination be “taken seriously.”

In a new interview, Paul Landis told a version of the JFK assassination that goes against the official account and even his own previous statements.

Landis was one of the Secret Service agents on the scene, positioned just feet away from the 35th president at Dealey Plaza on November 22, 1963. It’s raising questions about the “magic bullet” theory, potentially rewriting one of the most important days in modern American history.

Landis told the New York Times although he always believed Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, “I’m beginning to doubt myself. Now I begin to wonder.”

“He (Landis) was there,” Posner said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “He was in the car right behind the president. He has a recollection. … I’m assuming that he’s telling the truth. … I think he actually has provided the evidence, after all these years, as to how the single bullet ended up falling off a gurney after the president’s body was taken back to Washington.”

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer contributed to this report.