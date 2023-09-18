Amie Harwick’s friend says Pursehouse has broken in before

(NewsNation) — Accused murderer Gareth Pursehouse may have broken into his ex-girlfriend Amie Harwick’s home months before her death.

A friend of Harwick told NewsNation that the Hollywood sex therapist sent her a text claiming Pursehouse had previously broken into her home and stolen personal belongings.

Harwick died early Feb. 15, 2020, after falling 20 feet from her bedroom balcony, and Pursehouse is accused of her murder. Prosecutors believe Pursehouse broke into Harwick’s home and waited hours for her to come home before he strangled her and threw her body off the balcony.

A syringe filled with a lethal dose of nicotine was also found on the balcony. The defense is claiming Pursehouse was suicidal and intended to use it on himself. The defense contends Harwick fell from the balcony by accident.

Harwick’s friend said Pursehouse stole a backpack and photos of Harwick from her Maxim magazine spread.

NewsNation has also exclusively learned that comedian and “The Price is Right” host Drew Carey, a former fiancé of Amie Harwick, has been subpoenaed by the defense to testify in her murder trial. It’s not known if he’ll take the stand.