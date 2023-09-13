Cavalcante captured in ‘fairly good condition’: Police colonel

(NewsNation) — The convicted murderer who escaped a suburban Philadelphia prison was “in fairly good condition” when captured Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris.

“We think that [Cavalcante] was really desperate, and we think that somebody who’s motivated that way can be pretty resourceful. … We knew that all along,” Paris said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Police announced Cavalcante’s capture on social media Wednesday morning, shortly after the search entered its 14th day.

Capturing Cavalcante “was just a matter of time,” Paris said. “The entire team never lost hope. Their entire focus was on continuing and pressing this matter forward to its conclusion.”

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference that some people tried to help Cavalcante during his time on the run, but authorities thwarted those attempts. He didn’t elaborate or say anyone had been charged criminally.

Paris told Vargas there’s an ongoing investigation where charges for other people may or may not result.

“I can say that every effort was made to make sure that any of those people who might be inclined to do so were not effective. … We had to play the long strategic game,” Paris said.

Cavalcante received a life sentence last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021. He escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison. Prosecutors say he killed her to prevent her from telling police that he’s wanted in a 2017 killing back in Brazil.

He had been captured in Virginia after his ex-girlfriend’s murder, and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Prison officials have acknowledged the need for enhanced security measures following the initial escape attempt, stating their intention to fully enclose the outdoor recreation areas. The prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired.

Taylor Delandro contributed to this report.