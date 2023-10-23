(NewsNation) — Ozempic and Mounjaro manufacturers are testing weight loss shots for kids as young as 6 who suffer from obesity, but it’s impossible to know the long-term risk, according to Dr. Archana Sadhu.

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly signaled its plans to start clinical trials with Mounjaro for kids ages 6 to 11 over the weekend. Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic, reported it is in phase three of testing Saxenda, a version of its drug for children ages 6 to 12.

The rates of obesity for children in the U.S. have tripled since the 1980s, affecting close to 15 million children nationwide, according to the CDC. This is nearly one in five kids.

“We really worry about children because of their developing bodies,” Dr. Sadhu, an endocrinologist at Houston Methodist, said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “Unfortunately, most of these studies are shorter term. Children, we need long-term studies to really be proven to be safe.”

Dr. Sadhu said the first line of treatment has to focus on changing lifestyle and behavior.

“Every physician and every parent wants to take the safer route,” Dr. Sadhu said. “You would first strongly recommend an extensive diet and exercise regimen. … Unfortunately, it is hard to accomplish.”

CDC data shows kids may have gained weight twice as fast during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics came out with new guidance that includes medication and surgery as suggestions for patients 12 and up suffering from obesity.

These weight loss shots can cost up to $1,500 and may not be covered by insurance. However, the studies are scheduled to last a few years.

Neither company responded to NewsNation’s request for comment.

NewsNation’s Stephanie Haines contributed to this report.