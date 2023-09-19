Are deaths of 2 models found in LA connected?

(NewsNation) — Officials are investigating after two models were found dead days apart in their downtown Los Angeles apartments less than three miles away from each other.

Family members and friends of both women share concerns about a predator working the modeling world.

Nichole Coats’ family last spoke with her Sep. 8th when she told them she was going on a date. After days of not hearing from her, the model, 32, was found dead in her L.A. apartment. Her family said the scene was gruesome and bloody.

“As a parent, you never want to go through this,” Coats’ mother said.

Police have called her death “suspicious.” Two days later, another model, 31-year-old Maleesa Mooney, was found dead a few miles from Coats in a luxury apartment building.

Mooney was an aspiring model and real estate agent. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police haven’t said the two cases are connected, but friends and family say the similarities are hard to ignore.

“Unfortunately, it looks like they met in their own apartment, so obviously, it leads me to believe it is someone they trusted to let them into their own home,” former LAPD detective Moses Castillo said.

Castillo fears someone is preying on the young women.

Mooney’s sister, Jourdin Pauline, is a well-known South American pop star. In an emotional social media post, she vowed to get justice for her sister.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister, my heart is crushed,” said Pauline in an Instagram post. “This hurts so bad.”