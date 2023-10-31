DOD unveils new UAP reporting tool

(NewsNation) — The Department of Defense is taking another step toward making more information public regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), or as they’re better known, UFOs.

The next phase of its transparency effort involves a new, secure way for government workers to share information related to UAP.

During a briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday, the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, announced they are creating a form on their website where government workers can report if they have knowledge of a secret government UAP program.

The form is meant for current and former government contract workers.

The Pentagon also directly addressed NewsNation’s exclusive interview with UFO whistleblower David Grusch, who alleges a secret government program.

Kirkpatrick said he has no knowledge of a secret program like this existing, but Kirkpatrick claims he has tried to reach out to Grusch.

Grusch denied that AARO attempted to contact him.