FBI exhumation ‘not a win’: Advocate on ‘The Keepers’ victim

(NewsNation) — The body of Joyce Malecki, a woman whose death was featured in Netflix’s “The Keepers,” has been exhumed by the FBI, according to her family.

Writing by Gemma Hoskins inspired the 2017 Netflix true crime series that looked into the murders of Malecki and Sister Catherine Cesnik.

Hoskins spoke with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas on Friday and said the FBI’s exhumation is “not a win.”

“My feeling is that the chances of finding someone else’s DNA on Joyce’s body are slim to none,” Hoskins said.

For 55 years, Hoskins said, the family has been asking the FBI to find out what happened to Malecki in what is considered one of Baltimore’s most notorious cold cases.

“I think the FBI is jerking this family around. … They’ve been asking for 55 years, the 4,000 pages of files on Joyce’s case, and the FBI refuses to even release her autopsy,” Hoskins said.

Malecki was found stabbed, strangled and submerged in a river in November 1969. Days earlier, Cesnik vanished. Hoskins has always felt the two cases were connected since both women lived in the same neighborhood as the parish where the Rev. Joseph Maskell was assigned.

According to a report by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, 39 women and men accused Maskell of sexual abuse at schools and parishes where he worked.

Investigators exhumed Malecki’s body Thursday morning at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore.