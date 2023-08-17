If 9/11 defendants avoid trial, ‘justice is being denied’: Strada

(NewsNation) — The accused architect of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and four other defendants have plea agreements under consideration that would spare them the death penalty. Terry Strada, whose husband died in the north tower on 9/11, says U.S. officials need to “put American victims first.”

In a letter sent to several 9/11 families, the Pentagon and the FBI said that a plea deal remains a possibility. Strada is outraged by the letter and plans to respond. For many of the families, reaching a plea deal with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and the other four other defendants is inconceivable.

“This is proper justice being denied,” Strada, who serves as the 9/11 Families United Chair, told NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas. “We want to see the trial. We don’t want to see a plea deal.”

Strada says having a trial is important because Saudi Arabia has “denied culpability in the September 11 attacks for 20 years.”

“We have evidence. There is evidence out of U.S. intelligence reports stating the exact opposite. We know that they financially supported al Qaeda,” Strada said, later adding: “It’s all vital to the families having any type of justice and accountability.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001. It’s the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.

“Our family members were horrifically murdered. They were ripped to shreds. They were burned to death. They were flung all over lower Manhattan. We have to relive this every single year, and it’s so painful,” Strada said.

She continued: “But, we’re also angry that our government, the Biden administration and every administration, has just traded away what we deserve, which is the truth.”

With some questions still unanswered, Strada says that’s why she wants a trial to happen.

“Justice to me is the truth. It’s taking responsibility. It’s holding them (Saudi Arabia) accountable. And it’s proceeding with the trial in Guantanamo Bay, so that these five detainees can be held responsible for the part they took in the murder of our loved ones,” Strada said.

The five men have been in custody for nearly two decades. The plea agreements reportedly mean it’s possible the detainees may never face the death penalty, but it doesn’t mean they will ever get out of prison.

9/11 families have been asked to respond to the letter from the Pentagon and the FBI by Monday with any questions.

NewsNation’s Katie Smith contributed to this report.