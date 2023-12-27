YouTube Mom, Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece: Police ‘did nothing’ after reported abuse

(NewsNation) — The niece of former YouTube content creator Ruby Franke’s business partner Jodi Hildebrandt says they, too, were abused by Hildebrandt.

Jessi Hildebrandt, who uses they/them pronouns, detailed the accusations against their aunt Wednesday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” Jodi Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four counts of felony child abuse Wednesday in a case involving Franke.

Jessi alleged that Jodi physically, emotionally and spiritually abused them. Jessi claimed Jodi had an “obsession with confession” and that because Jessi was “getting worse, emotionally,” Jodi worked to “force the sin out.”

“Because of the culture that already exists within the Mormon church, she (Jodi) took advantage. I was duct-taped and starved, emotionally isolated and tortured,” Jessi said. “Forced to sleep outside in the snow. Telling my family that it was because she was afraid that I was going to murder her in her sleep, telling me that Satan was working through me. And all the while I believed what she was telling me.”

Jessi said they went to the police to report the alleged abuse, but nothing was done.

“This is not just a specific thing to her (Jodi). Utah culture is permeated with Mormon culture, and this idea of covering up and believing authority. Jodi had everyone wrapped around her finger.”

In court last Monday, Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse. Two of the initial counts were dropped as part of her plea agreement as well.

Jessi said that four counts is “nothing” compared to what they believe Jodi deserved.

Jodi Hildebrandt and Franke are accused of abusing Franke’s children. Franke ran a YouTube channel titled “8 Passengers” in which she documented her parenting style, which some likened to abuse.

The pair were arrested earlier this year after one of Franke’s children escaped Hildebrandt’s home and sought help from a neighbor.