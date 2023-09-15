Renewed Kabul airport investigation is ‘tone deaf’: Father of fallen soldier 

(NewsNation) — The father of a fallen soldier said the Pentagon’s reinvestigation into the Kabul airport bombing is “tone deaf.”

Darin Hoover’s son, Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, was one of the 13 Americans killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“They don’t understand what it’s doing to each and every one of us, each and every one of the service members that were there,” Hoover said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Although the initial investigation stated there was no way to stop the bombing at Abbey Gate that killed 13 service members and 170 Afghans, several people involved have said there were opportunities to prevent it.

Members of the House Armed Services Committee in Congress had some questions and doubted the Pentagon’s ultimate conclusion the attack could not be prevented. Families of those 13 service members who died have been calling for more scrutiny regarding the bombing as well.

Now, Pentagon officials plan to go back and speak with service members who survived the attack but were never interviewed for the initial report.

Hoover wants to know, “Why now?”

“Frankly, the veterans who have given their blood, sweat and tears throughout this 20-year war, and to now just be coming around to say, ‘Well, okay, we’re going to revisit this’?” he said.

