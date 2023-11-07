What we know about suspect Kaitlin Armstrong victim’s final hours

(NewsNation) — NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello retraced the final hours of Mo Wilson’s life and the ensuing getaway of Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman suspected of murdering her.

Armstrong, 35, is a yoga instructor accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. She has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

Wilson had a brief romantic relationship with Colin Strickland, another pro cyclist. Prosecutors say this fueled jealous rage from Armstrong, who was Strickland’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Wilson was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head on May 11, 2022, at a friend’s home in Austin, Texas.

Earlier in the day, Strickland picked up Wilson, and they rode his motorcycle to a nearby pool. Surveillance cameras capture them swimming and getting drinks at the pool bar.

Cameras also captured a black Jeep in the distance, similar to one Armstrong owned.

During sunset in East Austin, Strickland drove down a driveway and dropped Wilson off. Minutes later, a camera caught a black Jeep pulling up and then three distinct gunshots.

Wilson’s body was found with two bullet holes in the head and one in the chest.

By May 13, Armstrong had sold her car and boarded a flight. She wasn’t captured until 43 days later when she was found hiding out in Costa Rica.