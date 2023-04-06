Panetta: China bringing peace to Ukraine is ‘litte bit of a long shot’

(NewsNation) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for peace talks over Ukraine but gave no indication Beijing would use its leverage as Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic partner to press for a settlement.

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta joined “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to discuss the Chinese leader calling for peace talks.

“It is not something China has done, it’s not something that Xi is strong at in terms of trying to promote some kinds of peaceful resolution here,” Panetta said. “We all love to see peace occur in the Ukraine, but I suspect that it’s going to take a lot more effort by Ukraine to push the Russians out in order to get to the negotiating table.”

