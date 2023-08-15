Portland is the ‘tourist destination for drugs’: Business owner 

(NewsNation) — Nearly three years ago, Oregon passed a reform bill called the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act (Measure 110).

Small amounts of drugs like cocaine, heroin and meth are decriminalized in Oregon, and instead of arresting drug users, police have been handing out $100 tickets for small offenses.

One downtown business owner tells NewsNation that the bill has backfired, and Portland is now a “tourist destination for drugs.”

“We’re now feeling the ramifications of meth and fentanyl, and it’s really affecting our city,” said Lisa Schroeder, executive chef and owner of Mother’s Bistro and Bar.

Schroeder initially voted for the bill. However, with rising crime, overdoses and vandalism forcing some Portland businesses out, Schroeder changed her mind.

“I think myself, as well as many other people, never understood the repercussions and the implications of legalizing drugs without having a treatment plan or rehab facilities in place. And that’s what happened,” Schroeder said.

The $100 ticket given under Measure 110 can be waived by completing a health assessment, connecting drug users to treatments. Proponents of the measure, like the Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance, believe the newer law “treats substance use as a public health issue” and increases access to vital recovery services.

Money saved from no longer prosecuting minor drug crimes instead goes to a drug treatment and recovery fund. However, in the nearly three years since Measure 110 was passed, drug use is up, and critics say the money needed for addiction services hasn’t been spent fast enough.

Portland police, earlier this year, responded to 11 suspected overdose calls and three deaths in just a 12-hour period.

“That’s tremendously concerning and really tragic,” Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said.

Some authorities are calling on the state legislature to intervene. Rene Gonzalez, Portland commissioner of public safety, is calling it an unmitigated “disaster.”

“From my vantage point, it’s been a disaster. It took away ramifications for a lot of behavior. And the addiction services that were promised Oregon voters have been incredibly slow to get online. We’ve not done a good job of getting dollars to building addiction service beds, a lot of the dollars have gone to harm-reduction efforts,” he said.