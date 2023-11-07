‘We’re seeing pure hate’: Rabbi on death of pro-Israel protester Death of pro-Israel protester in California ruled a homicide Rabbi Moshe Bryski suspects it was a hate crime "Stand up stronger as a Jewish people": Rabbi Liz Jassin Updated: Nov 7, 2023 / 08:18 PM CST Trending on NewsNation Democrats projected to hold control of Virginia Senate Hertz falsely accuses Marine veteran of stealing rental car Video Icon Video LA Airbnb squatter escorted out after 575 days Video Icon Video Live results: Mississippi governor election Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear projected to win second term Video Icon Video Ohio legalizes recreational marijuana, NewsNation projects