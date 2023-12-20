Recalled applesauce caused speech delays: Lawsuit claims

(NewsNation) — Lawsuits alleging lead poisoning linked to cinnamon applesauce pouches have begun to hit court dockets.

Sarah and Ricky Callahan say they’re “livid” after their son, who frequently consumed a recalled applesauce, tested positive for lead poisoning and has been experiencing speech delays.

“To turn around and find out that something labeled organic turned out to be a poison to him. We’re absolutely livid,” Ricky Callahan said on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are 205 cases spanning 33 states. Sixty-seven cases are confirmed, 122 have been classified as probable cases, and 16 are suspected cases. The case count has reportedly grown from 125 national cases last week.

At the end of October, WanaBana recalled all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. The following month, the recall was expanded to include certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs along with certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall due to “reports of elevated levels of lead” found in the applesauce.

It’s possible that the pouches could have been tainted on purpose, according to the FDA.

Jim Jones, the FDA deputy commissioner for Human Foods, said the investigation is still ongoing, but signs point to an intentional act to poison the puree.

