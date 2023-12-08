Rep. Dean Phillips confident America will know his name soon 

  • Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips is running for president as a Democrat
  • Phillips: Trump, Biden "yesterday's leaders" 
  • Phillips: Disgusted by university presidents' testimony 

