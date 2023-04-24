South Carolina Rep. Mace urges GOP to moderate stance on abortion

(NewsNation) — South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace says the GOP needs to moderate its stance on the issue of abortion, otherwise they could lose big with voters.

“I’m a pro-life conservative, but I represent a district that isn’t. And we want to make sure that we talk about the things that our voters care about,” the congresswoman said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Previously appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Mace said Republican lawmakers need to “read the room” on the issue. Voter sentiment has changed since the Supreme Court reversed its landmark Roe v. Wade decision last year, according to Mace.

Mace issued the warning days after the Supreme Court preserved access to a widely used abortion drug while a legal fight plays out in the lower courts. Mace said her fellow GOP colleagues are calling her, but they’re not taking any action. “It’s a head scratching moment for me… I look at the presidential election, and 2024 is upon us sooner than later. When you look at this issue, we haven’t won the popular vote in years,” Mace said.

Mace, who shared her own story of being raped when she was 16, said that protecting life and protecting women aren’t mutually exclusive.

“This is an issue where we can showcase our compassion for life and our compassion for women, but that’s not what’s happening right now,” Mace said.

The South Carolina conservative urged others in her party should avoid extremes.

“Republicans are afraid to come out with what their viewpoints are. … But we can’t out of a place from fear. We need to operate from a place from compassion in showing people everywhere that we can support women and we can support life and do it in a very reasonable way that brings everybody together,” Mace said.