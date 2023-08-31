‘Someone in Murdaugh’s family knows something’: Richter Unfounded rumors of a Murdaugh family connection have swirled for years Buster Murdaugh broke his silence in a new interview with Fox Nation He denied involvement in Stephen Smith's death Liz Jassin Updated: Aug 31, 2023 / 07:49 PM CDT Trending on NewsNation Protesters block road into Burning Man; rangers ram blockade Summer Wells: Tennessee girl missing after 2 years Video Icon Video State granted stay in case against Arizona rancher accused of murder Video Icon Video Trump’s Georgia trial can be televised, Fulton County judge rules Pentagon shakes up leadership in UFO office Video Icon Video We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks Video Icon Video